The Uganda Police Force is set to phase out the current trousers for its female officers for new ones, the Nile Post has learnt.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the second annual Uganda Police female officers’ national conference held at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala on Friday, Kasingye said preparations are in high gear to gazette a new uniform for female police officers.

“We want to change the trouser because they (female offices) don’t look good in male attire. I am the chairman police uniform committee and we are soon gazetting a new uniform for female police officers,” AIGP Kasingye said.

“This one will be phased out for a new female trouser uniform. The shoes they put on are heavy and will be phased out for lighter ones.”

The Chief Political Commissar noted that the caps will also be changed for international ones just like the ones for the UK and South African police.

He said the need for change was necessitated by the need for comfort of the female officers but to also stop ridicule from some members of the public.

“Some days back, some people on social media were making fun of one of our female traffic officers who was putting on a trouser. The new design will help have this solved.”

Kasingye also hinted at reducing the number of the different police uniforms from the current 18 to a number not above 10.

New directorate of gender

Kasingye also revealed that the force is soon creating a directorate of gender that will see the child and family protection unit and women departments in the force merged to come up with one directorate.

“We are currently restructuring the police structure to get a directorate of gender. We will then send the proposal to the Ministry of Public Service to see if money will be available and approval,”Kasingye said.

“We will wait for Public Service to approve the new directorate.”