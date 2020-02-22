The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga is concerned that government decided to chicken out on implementing the long awaited regional tier which they thought would promote equitable development of all regions in the country.

Speaking during a meeting with Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda, Kadaga also noted the reluctance of government in establishing a public university in Busoga.

The regional tier system, that was included in the constitution during the amendment of the Constitution in 2005, was supposed to have kicked off on the 1st of July of 2006 but it’s still a myth.

The regional tier system was a direct response to the persistent demand for a federal system of governance by Buganda kingdom.

Under the regional tier system districts in a given area or region were supposed to unite to form one non-political administrative entity.

While leading a delegation of Busoga Consortium to meet Rugunda over the 10 intervention points for revamping Busoga, Kadaga disclosed her concern on government chickening out to implement the long awaited regional tier.

The speaker also had no kind words to the government for shifting programmes intended for Busoga to other parts of the country without clear explanation.

She asked government to hurriedly start a public university in the sub region.

On the issue of Kampala- Jinja Express highway, Kadaga maintained that government should make it as one of the priority roads to be constructed.