Singer Edrisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo has opened up about his upcoming Eddy Kenzo Festival, ideal woman and his recent meeting with President Yoweri Museveni.

Early this week, Kenzo revealed in a press conference that he will be hosting the first ever single artiste festival in Uganda on March 28, 2020 were revelers will be treated to several entertainment experiences and not just music.

In an interview with NBS UNCUT, Kenzo revealed that he was inspired by seeing festivals in other countries.

“I bought the idea from the different countries that I have traveled to. Artistes from some of these countries organize such festivals and I decided to do it here as well,” Kenzo revealed.

He said he is sure the festival culture will catch on, “They will adopt because the world changes. God made me who I am because of what I can add on my country. The festival will help a lot of people. There will be a mini zoo for children, we shall have a plane and food vendors will also benefit from it.”

ON RELATIONSHIPS AND HIS IDEAL WOMAN

The ‘Semyekozo’ singer revealed that he would not mind dating another celebrity or public figure because to him, it is personality over the job.

“Its not a job but the personality that matters to me. Some celebrities are good people and my ex is also a good person even if we had issues that didn’t go to plan,” Kenzo said.

Kenzo said that his ideal woman is one that is bright and not selfish.

“I want a girl who is bright and one that knows how to manage a man. I don’t want a selfish and self centered woman,” Kenzo said.

Kenzo said that at the end of the day we are humans who grow old and he would like a woman that is innovative, supportive and loves sharing with people.

He said that he is not on pressure to get into a new relationship but he is seriously considering it.

ON MEETING WITH THE PRESIDENT

Kenzo met with President Museveni in October 2019 in a meeting that would later attract mixed reactions on social media.

A section of social media users accused Kenzo of abandoning ‘People Power’ led by Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi to take up with President Yoweri Museveni who leads the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Asked about this, Kenzo revealed that his meeting was purely about his music and the music industry without any political attribute to it.

“I talked about issues that matter to me. I am an artiste and I had won an award. I told the President that there is a big gap between him and the youth. I told him I help that as an artist, I represent Uganda and need help with videos. I talked about our music industry. I talked for music,” Kenzo said.

Kenzo also revealed that he has never been contacted again by the President over the issues that he raised.