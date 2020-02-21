Proline FC Director Mujib Kasule has responded bitterly to the Court of Arbitration for Sports’ decision to dismiss their appeal against FUFA’s disciplinary panel decision to dock them points.

FUFA last year docked Proline six points after being found guilty of refusal to honor a league game during the international break prompting the Lugogo based side to appeal against the decision.

However, Proline lost the appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

In statement released, Kasule blamed FUFA for deliberately refusing to play their part in ensuring justice is served to them.

“… we decided to appeal against FUFA and the Court of Arbitration for Sport said both parties will share the cost for this and where each party was supposed to pay $2000(shs80 million) of which FUFA refused to pay. After that, the Court of Arbitration Sport informed us that unless we pay for FUFA that amount , our appeal will be dropped and indeed the club could not pay its share and again pay for FUFA,” Kasule said.

He adds that this exposes not only Uganda but the world football governing bodies a lot.

“We already knew that FUFA would block this case. For them it was an opportunity to relegate Proline FC by docking off points but for our case, we look at this as an opportunity for the stakeholders of football to learn something.”

The Proline director said the decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport indicated that the regulations for FIFA and FUFA are contradicting instead of working for a common goal of promoting the game of football in the world.

“Proline will continue playing whether we are relegated or not. Proline is here to stay.”

The decision comes at a time when last year’s Uganda cup winners are rock bottom of the 16-team league table.