Security has been beefed up at Parliament ahead of the First Lady and Minister for Education Janet Museveni appearance before the today’s sitting over the controversy sorrounding the implementation of the new curriculum.

This after the speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga insisted in the Tuesday Parliamentary sitting that the substantive Minister for Education Janet Museveni has to appear in person before Parliament to explain why the Ministry wants to implement the new curriculum despite the parliamentary decision to halt the process.

The security at Parliament that is being manned by the Special Forces Command (SFC) comes after two Red Top Brigade Movement youth jumped from the visitors gallery onto the chambers of parliament. The action startled MPs who scrambled to get out fearing they were under attack by a hostile force.

The First Lady appearance comes just days after the Nrm Parliamentary Caucus met at State House Entebbe and resolved to endorse the implementation of the new curriculum.