Thomas Odongo

The opening match of the second round of this season’s national rugby premier league will witness Kyadondo Rugby Club based pair of Heathens and Buffaloes lock horns under the floodlights on Friday night.

The 8PM clash, a match day 10 fixture will be the fourth rugby union match played at night at Kyadondo since the idea was incepted with Heathens and Kobs locking horns during the season opener.

It is also the second time Heathens and Buffaloes meet at night this season.

The clash is also the third time the two teams play under the floodlights with Heathens having played Kobs whilst Buffaloes hosting Pirates last Friday.

During their previous clash, Heathens full back Joseph Oyet ran the show off two tries, a penalty and a conversion and was named man of the match as the cup holders claimed a 25-00 win against Buffaloes.

Heathens are the only perfect team in the top tier league so far and boast with 43 points on top of the summit whilst Buffaloes sitting at the fifth position with 22 points.

Heathens will be eager to open the second round with a bang but Buffaloes will not easily throw in the towel as they seek to make amends for their 10-15 loss against Black Pirates during the previous night game.

A win for Heathens will imply that they maintain a 100% winning rate in night rugby union games while Buffaloes will be winless in the night breeze.