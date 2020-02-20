Singer Rema Namakula has said that she will not be apologizing to fellow artiste Chris Evans Kaweesa because she believes that she didn’t do anything wrong.

While performing their duo “Linda” on stage during Rema’s show at Hotel Africana on Valentine’s day, Chris Evans joked by carrying Kenzo’s name in the song lyrics, something that appeared to have annoyed Rema who acted impulsively by trying to force him off stage.

Evans would later ask Namakula to apologize for embarrassing him.

Speaking to NBS UNCUT however, Namakula said that she wouldn’t be apologizing anytime soon.

The ‘sili muyembe’ singer said that she takes Evans as a brother with whom they joke a lot together.

“We joke a lot with Evans. Go and re-watch our videos together. I take him as a brother and I know he was not embarrassed. That is all joking. I have no reason to apologize because I didn’t do anything,” Namakula said.

Namakula added that she had to rush and change for her next performance and that is why she left Evans on stage.

“People misinterpret things and you stop pushing Evans to say these things because he is a good boy. You put him on camera and he talks things he doesn’t know,” Namakula added.

In their performance, Namakula first tried dragging Evans off the stage, she then visibly showed anger and ended the song prematurely, leaving Evans embarrassed.

Evans claimed that Rema’s actions were a complete embarrassment and that she was trying to impress her husband Hamza Sebunya.

“She dragged me all over the stage like some non living thing, trumped the respect out of me. I apologized on stage but still she showed me an attitude and abandoned the song on stage. I really felt terrible and Rema should apologize to me in not more than five days and publicly,” Evans roared.

According to Evans, the behavior by Namakula was incited by the presence of her husband Hamza Ssebunya whom she wanted to impress and show that Kenzo is a finished subject.