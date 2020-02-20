People Power presidential consultations hang in balance again after police failed to respond to their letters with only two days to the D-day.

Their leader Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine said that police had done a lot in frustrating their planned meetings.

According to the letters that were seen by The Nile Post, the group is slated to resume their consultations nationwide on Monday, February 24, 2020 starting with Kampala at Pope Paul memorial hotel in Ndeeba.

While addressing the press on Thursday at the People Power headquarters in Kamwokya, spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi said they wrote to police twice about their renewed intentions to hold consultations but are yet to get feedback.

“On February 14, 2020, we wrote a letter to police informing them of how we are to resume consultations on Monday next week. On failure to respond to the first letter, our lawyers Lukwago & Company Advocates wrote a second letter informing them about the same but they have not replied yet,” Ssenyonyi said.

Efforts by this reporter to speak to the police spokesperson Fred Enanga were futile.

Enanga referred us to his deputy Polly Namaye who declined to comment on the matter.

The People Power movement has also officially begun occupying its headquarters located in the heart of Kamwokya where they will be holding their official duties and press conferences.

Additional reporting by Racheal Namuyanja