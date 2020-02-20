Thomas Odongo

After 16 match days, the grand finale of the 11th staging of the Ntare Lions League will be played this Saturday at Kings Park in Bweyogerere.

Later in the evening an after party will be held at Panamera Bar in Naguru.

The regular season witnessed 136 games played, producing 448 goals.

The league was played on round robin format with Abashweki and Ebicuncu outfits coming out as first and second off 37 points and 34 points respectively.

These two will compete for the prestigious shield which is the main prize for the winners.

Kafubs who finished third with 32 points will come up against Abazibu who bagged 27 points to finish fourth. These two will compete for the last spot on the podium (third position).

All teams will play placement matches according to performance in the regular season.

Friendly fires will also be played with Jumia Select X coming up against NLL Select X whilst Mugudu taking on FC Bweras just before the title decider.

Ntare Lions League is Uganda’s premier Sunday soccer league.

The event’s main motive is to provide a platform for networking amongst the old students of the institute.

The competing teams comprise of Ntare School Old Boys that studied together at the same time for example 2005-2010 (Nshera FC – current title holders) and the like.

Ntare League started about six years ago with just four inaugural teams. The event now habours 17 teams.

The games are played in over 60 minutes with each side fielding 10 players, with unlimited substitutions.

The 11th season attracted partnerships in the shape of Jumia (anchor sponsor), Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) under the Guinness brand, NEXT Media and Peak Shots.

Fixtures for the season finale – (22/02/2020)

Omujuma vs Bonshé (15th/16th place playoff)

Jabulani vs Kisyanga (13th/14th).

FC Kabali vs Kashoro (11th/12th)

Kachanchali vs Shimba (9th/10th)

Kajogo vs Nshera (7th/8th)

Machando vs SC Kalele (5th/6th)

Kafubs vs Abazibu (3rd/4th)

3PM (Friendlies)

Jumia Select X vs NLL Select X

Mugudu vs FC Bweras

NLLXI Finals @4PM

Abashweki vs Ebicuncu