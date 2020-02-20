The Resident District Commissioner (RDC) for Kumi, Hussein Kato, has been detained at Entebbe police station over corruption and for threatening to fight security officers who tried to intervene in wrangle over sand mining in Kassanda district.

According to the commandant of police Mineral protection Unit at Entebbe, Jessica Keigomba, Kato will be charged with eight counts of abuse of police, assaulting a police officer on duty, obstructing a police officer on duty, criminal trespass, threatening violence, corruption tendencies and forgery.

He will also be charged with spreading harmful propaganda to all government offices, media houses and fighting the police mineral protection unit in addition to sabotaging government programmes.

Keigomba told the press that police has started hunting for the RDC’S accomplice, a one Mustafa Gecgil Semith, the purported investor of the defunct Kisita Mining Company in Kasanda district that closed some years ago.

Keigomba revealed that the detained RDC has on several occasions penned petitions to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) accusing the police mineral protection Unit of stopping an investor currently in hiding from mining sand in Kasanda district.

Keigomba also disclosed that preliminary investigations indicate that Mustafa is armed and has several army escorts as well as guard at his home.

He said the police has already ordered the soldiers to withdraw from his home with immediate effect.