By Christine Bitsinze

The civil division of the High Court in Kampala has set April 1, 2020 as the date to rule on a case where event promoters sued government for banning Bobi Wine’s concerts.

Event promoters Abbey Musinguzi aka Abitex and Andrew Mukasa alias Bajjo last year sued the IGP and Attorney General over blocking Bobi Wine’s Kyarenga Extra concerts.

On Monday, the duo’s lawyers appeared before Justice Esther Nambayo who told them that being new, she would need more time to peruse through the case file before coming up with a judgement.

Nambayo adjourned the case April,1, 2020 at 12pm for final verdict.

Speaking shortly, Bajjo’s lawyers led by Elias Lukwago said justice delayed is justice denied but noted they remain hopeful the final verdict will be in their favor .

According to Aloysius Matovu, the spokesman for Abitex promotions, cancelling Bobi Wine’s concerts did not only affect the singer and promoters but also other Ugandans who directly earn a living from these events.