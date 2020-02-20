Justice Peter Adonyo of the High Court has today quashed the conviction against Dr. Stella Nyanzi which was related to cyber-harassment.

Court ordered that Nyanzi should be released immediately.

Nyanzi has been in jail since November 2018 in a case in which she was accused of cyber harassment and offensive communication against President Museveni and his mother.

Her lawyers challenged the verdict of Grade one magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu on grounds that their client was not accorded a fair hearing.

Justice Adonyo ruled that the Buganda Road Court did not aid witnesses to be brought to court and therefore found its ruling ‘disturbing.’

The ruling and quashing of the conviction now means that Nyanzi can stand for political office.

The law states that anyone sentenced to a term exceeding six months is not qualified to stand for political office.

There have been reports that Dr Stella Nyanzi could contest for the Kampala Woman MP seat currently occupied by Nabilah Ssempala.