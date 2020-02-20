Thomas Odongo

The last phase of the Arthur Ashe Tennis Programme will be witnessed this Saturday at the Lugogo Tennis Complex in Kampala.

The programme was launched in October last year by the U.S Mission Uganda as a means to empower Ugandan youth through the game of tennis whilst providing HIV/AIDs education to selected communities.

To achieve this motive, U.S Mission has been working hand-in-hand with Tartan Burners Athletic Club, Uganda Tennis Association (UTA) and the Uganda Network of Young People Living with HIV/AIDs (UNYPA).

Before the finale event this weekend, clinics were held in Hoima, Arua, Gulu, Jinja, Fort Portal and Kalangala.

During the clinics, UNYPA personnel held sessions with youth on HIV/AIDs education whilst the U.S Mission staff members speaking about the legacy of Arthur Ashe – the first and only African American male tennis player to win the US Open and Wimbledon Singles titles including becoming the first African American player to earn number one ranking in the world.

Ashe who contracted the virus via blood transfusion turned into an HIV/AIDs activist hence the name of the program in question.

The celebrations are also in line with the Black History month and historical great blacks like Arthur Ashe are celebrated by different people notably the tennis faithful.

On Saturday in Lugogo, there will be an exhibition doubles match between top U.S and top Ugandan players, finals of youth tournament, remarks from guests and free health services.

Additional information about Ashe:

Arthur Robert Ashe Jr. was an American professional tennis player who won three Grand Slam singles titles. Ashe was the first black player selected to the United States Davis Cup team and the only black man ever to win the singles title at Wimbledon, the US Open, and the Australian Open. He retired in 1980.