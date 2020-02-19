Coming into the game, it was billed as this season’s title decider but it never lived to the same billing as table leaders, Vipers shared spoils with defending champions KCCA FC at the St.Mary’s stadium in Kitende.

It was a game of two halves as the hosts dominated matters in the first stanza, before the Kasasiro boys also rose to the occasion in the second half but efforts by both teams never materialized.

It was a busy day for both goalkeepers on Tuesday evening as both sides threatened to make it rain goals but the men between the sticks stood firm and rose to the occasion.

At the end of the final whistle, both team had shared spoils to ensure Vipers maintained the five-point lead at the top of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table.

Speaking shortly after the game, Vipers coach, Fred Kajoba said his team played well against the defending champions.

“We have not played village football but played well. I think it was a fair result,” he said.

For KCCA FC gaffer, Mike Mutebi, the title race is still open and his team still has a chance to get something out of the race.

“This was a perfect result and it still gives us a good picture in our title race. It is not over. There are still interesting fixtures for both of us. There are still some teams fighting for good positions. URA cannot be counted out. There are still interesting fixtures for us,”Mutebi said.

He insisted that Vipers will squander the lead at the top of the table.

Mutebi, however, said he was disappointed for “the three points” dropped by his team at Kitende because “our mentality was to come here and win.”