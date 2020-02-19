Singer Pius Mayanja also known as Pallaso has been subjected to xenophobic attacks in South Africa, Nile Post has learnt.

In a video shared on his Facebook page, the singer says he is trying to stay alive and has asked for Ugandans to pray for him following attacks from machete welding gangs that are loathing for his blood.

“I am asking you to pray for me, I am in big trouble. I am in South Africa and I went with a friend in a place called Teffo ten but right now I am hiding in a school garage,” Pallaso said.

He added, “My friend stopped the car we were traveling in the midst of people striking with pangas and sticks. They pointed at me and tried to come closer to our car. I tried to run and enter another car but my friend sped off without me and left me helpless. They have attacked me with pangas and if I didn’t have energy, I would be dead by now.”

Pallaso said that he was hiding in a school garage for his safety but could not trust the people he was with either. He said that he tried seeking help from the police but they ignored his pleas.

According to sources close to Pallaso, he had gone to South Africa last week to record a video of his new song that he was set to release upon return.

Meanwhile, singer Joseph Mayanja, Pallaso’s brother confirmed the attacks and called upon the Ugandan community in South Africa to try and save his life.

This is not the first time that foreigners are subjected to xenophobic attacks in South Africa. Last year, A section of South African natives subjected several migrants and foreigners to similar attacks.

The same attacks peaked in 2008 and again in 2015 in South Africa.