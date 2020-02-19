Singer Rema Namakula’s husband Ssebunya Hamza has been appointed as a brand ambassador for Mengo Hospital’s Rotary Blood Bank and blood donation.

Ssebunya was unveiled at a press conference on Wednesday at Kampala Serena hotel.

Despite the establishment of the Mengo Blood Bank, the hospital still lacks capacity to screen blood, which has left the problem of blood shortage unaddressed.

Rotary in partnership with the Mengo hospital have now launched a $100,000 (Shs 366 million) campaign to help in purchasing an ultra modern blood processing equipment.

Ssebunya will headline the campaign.

Speaking at the press conference, Dr Frank Kakuba the head of the Rotary Blood Bank announced that they collect over 1000 units of blood every month but some of it goes to waste due to absence of the equipment that can screen and store blood.

“This blood can only be kept in fridges because the hospital doesn’t have the capacity to screen and keep this blood. We want to purchase the equipment so as to be able to screen and group the blood,” Kakuba said.

Dr. Kakuba also announced that the equipment would be able to remove platelets from the blood that can be used to treat patients of sickle cells.

“We find ourselves giving out the blood platelets to the patients who don’t need them.” Kakuba added.

At the moment, Mengo Hospital relies on Nakasero Blood Bank to screen the blood it gets from donors and in most cases this blood is wasted due to its short span.

The hospital will climax its campaign with a fundraising concert and transformational leadership conference on February 28, 2020.