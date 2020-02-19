Singer Chris Evans Kaweesa has asked fellow singer Rema Namakula to apologise to him for the way she treated him on stage during a performance on Valentine’s day.

While performing their duo “Linda” on stage during Rema’s show at Hotel Africana don Valentine’s day, Chris Evans joked by carrying Kenzo’s name in the song lyrics, this could have annoyed Rema who acted impulsively by embarrassing him on stage.

Rema first tried dragging Evans off the stage, she then visibly showed anger and ended the song prematurely, leaving Evans embarrassed.

Chris Evans now claims that Rema’s actions were a complete embarrassment and that she was trying to impress her husband Hamza

“She dragged me all over the stage like some none living thing, trumped the respect out of me, I apologized on stage but still she showed me an attitude and abandoned the song on stage. I really felt terrible and Rema should apologise to me in not more than five days and publicly,” Evans roared.

According to Evans, the behavior by Rema was incited by the presence of her husband Hamza Ssebunya whom she wanted to impress and show that Kenzo is a finished subject.

“I think she wanted to show Hamza that the name Kenzo is a nightmare and the two are completely done. Otherwise, I do not see why she overreacted,’ he added.

Chris Evans claims that by him introducing Kenzo in the lyrics, it was an act of goodwill to increase the hype of the show and not necessarily to infuriate Rema or disrupt her relationship with Hamza.

“We always joke with Rema while on stage, she also had just joked about me being beaten with hammers on the head. I do not understand why I could not also joke. Alternatively, she should have told me prior to avoid such jokes before we hit the stage.”