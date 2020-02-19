The speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga has allayed fears over possible shooting inside the parliament chambers during the plenary session.

Members of Parliament scampered or safety from the chambers following a loud sound during plenary. The plenary session being chaired by Speaker Rebecca Kadaga came to an abrupt temporary stop

Sergeant of arms and his team rushed towards the speaker and provided a human wall around her while other legislators sprinted from all directions, from a plenary that was being broadcast live by the national TV- UBC.

“Two young men came as usual to watch proceedings of plenary. They sat quietly at the southern wing of the gallery for some time. Suddenly, they jumped down onto Members, shouting “corruption corruption corruption” while beating Members. They were quickly overpowered by Members and security swiftly came in and took them out.” A source told Nile Post

However, parliament has said that there were no gunshots inside parliament, rather two stagers jumped down from the gallery into the chambers.

“This is to clarify that there were no gunshots in the Chamber as is being reported. Two strangers who jumped into the Chamber from the visitors’ gallery and the Sergeant at Arms apprehended them. The two are being interrogated by the police. The debate has resumed.”

The speaker of parliament also maintained that there were no gunshots inside chambers, but said only one person jumped from the stranger’s gallery, not two.

“A short while ago, an irate individual jumped from the strangers’ gallery into the plenary hall, in a bid to halt proceedings. The Seargent at Arms has apprehended him and his colleague and investigations are underway. The debate has resumed.