President Yoweri Museveni has encouraged African American investors to interest themselves in putting up estates around the different industrial parks in the country.

Museveni made the call while meeting a delegation of African Americans from Capital Brand Bizz represented by Michael Broughton, Mark Hernandez and Damiano as well those from Impact Brands Inc at Liao Shen Industrial Park in Kapeeka, Nakaseke District.

He told the investors that Uganda’s real estate sector is still wide open, adding that there is need to set up affordable housing units in and around the several industrial parks in the country.

The group was ushered into the country by Isaac Kigozi, the Managing Director at East African Partners, a company that markets Uganda and East Africa to different foreign investors with an aim of encouraging more investments in the region.

Kigozi said that during the visit, Museveni was impressed that the African Americans had chosen to trace back their origins in Africa so as to spend their monies in the vast investments available.

“During our visit to the president, the investors were encouraged to as well to look at venturing into the education sector through technical education facilities aimed at enhancing skills among Ugandans,” Kigozi said.

The President as well appreciated the NRM Diaspora chairman, Hajji Abbey Walusimbi who has used the NRM league to encourage and bring more investors into the country, a task that he said should be carried out by all diaspora members despite their political affiliations.

The Minister of State for Privatisation and Investment Evelyn Anite noted that her ministry will provide all the necessary support to the team of investors assuring them of better policies and good working relationships from government.

“I want to thank the African Americans for thinking of investing their hard-earned resources in Uganda and Africa at large. As a country, we need to industrialize and create jobs so as to absorb our unemployed population, we are going to focus high quality foreign direct investments from USA,” Anite said.

The Minister as well coordinated meetings with the different authorities in the country including the Uganda Investment Authority, Ministry of Trade, the Uganda Tourism Board and the Ministry of Tourism.

While visiting the industrial park, the group appreciated the work that is being done and expressed interest in partnering with Gaga Food to export dried Uganda Pineapples, Mangoes and Passion fruits to America.

Gaga Foods is a Chinese- Ugandan Cooperation which dries Ugandan fruits for exportation across the world.