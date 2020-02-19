Loving Tyra is a new Ugandan movie depicting the life of a celebrated female recording artiste with everything including money, cars, talent and fame falling to her side except love.

In the movie, Tyra’s quest for love leads her to Mathias, a conman who is out hunting for his next con victim and with her weak emotions, pressure from fans and the media, the girl falls for everything from Mathias.

As Tyra records her soon to be top hit single, Michelle is stunned when her brother Allan and his friend Mathias break out of prison and seek refuge at her home but they soon set their focus on Tyra, a gorgeous and successful artiste.

Following their big escape, Mathias and Allan seek to convince Michelle to lend a hand towards their con on Tyra but in the background, detective Tom continues to hunt them down and is only a step behind.

Meanwhile, there comes Bunny, a celebrity reporter does not make life any better for Tyra but her life gets messed up after a controversial story about the first daughter on her show.

For Mathias and Allan’s hid and seek games with the law soon come to an end as detective Tom finally gets them.

However, the duo’s troubles escalate as Tyra’s assistant, Mel steps in to take charge of whatever business Mathias has with Tyra but Mel soon finds out who Mathias and Allan truly are and she devastates Tyra with the

truth.

Heart-broken and enraged, Tyra takes some desperate decisions following the blow about the true identity of and she hits the studio to convey her heartfelt mixed feelings toward the fleeing Mathias.

Meanwhile, Tyra gets into war with her assistant, Mel whose artiste, Courtney records her first single that in the end becomes a nightmare.

The 26 episodes of the movie are currently showing on Pearl Magic the flagship channel dedicated for Ugandan movies on Dstv and GOtv.

About the cast

Vivian Kaitesi, who acts as Tyra is a Ugandan singer, model and actress and has appeared in several Hit Films and television productions including Damage in 2016, the Hustle(2017 , the Game Tv series(2017) and Pretending to be fine(2014) among others.

She has also appeared in several videos as a vixen/model.

Despite her young age, Vivian’s ability to blend in multiple persons and characters whereas her entertainment background has been recognized by the Uganda Film Festival, Pearl International Film Festival with numerous recognitions.

Born, in Rwentuha, in Western Uganda in 1998, Kaitesi studied at St. Joseph Namagunga and is still pursuing her Bachelor’s Degree in Aviation.

Juliet Kobusingye who acts Michelle in the series is a Ugandan model and actress who has appeared in several movies, and theatre productions.

She broke out her film appearances in 2017 when she starred in Hustle, The game TV series in 2017 and many other productions.

Kobusingye’s talent is paramount and profound and with her ability to adopt to and sink in any given character combined with her stage acting background have been recognized by the Uganda Film Festival, and the Pearl International Film Festival with numerous recognitions including ‘PIFF Best Promising Actor in Supporting Role2017’.

She was born in Fort Portal in 1995, studied at Mengo SS and later joined Uganda Christian University in Mukono where she graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication.

