Songstress, Flavia Mawagi has lived a musical life having started performing at a tender age.

In 2014, she professionally recorded and released her first song titledNa Parkinga,a song that won her a multitude of fans.

Na Parkinga was a successful song that gained considerable airplay on radio and television but also saw her invited to perform at various gigs.

She followed up Na Parkinga with a number of other chart-topping songs like Oli Wamanyi, Gutojjere, Nga Tanalabika and many others.

Juggling music, modeling and acting, Mawagi was stretching her abilities and somewhat her music career suffered at the time her acting career was excelling.

At this time, much of 2018 through last year, theatre and appearing in movies took much of her time before she returned to the studio to do music once again.

The result of the return to studio has been the love song titled Ndi Wakyalo written by Prince Edrine and produced by Micky Pro at Esos Music.

She says, she has all it takes to make it to the top.

“This is the time for me to fully put my musical talent to use. When I was not in studio, I was studying the industry and I can say I have matured,”Mawagi says.

“I am ready to do music that will uplift my fans and give them positive energy. I am so confident in what I have to offer to my fans. I have what it takes to be the best,”

She is currently working on releasing the video for Ndiwakyalo before releasing other songs that are in studio receiving final touches.

Mawagi, also a model and actress, comes back into the music industry with a lot of experience and talent on her sleeves.