Arua Municipality Member of Parliament Kassiano Ezati Wadri has clarified that he is not a member of the People Power pressure group but a fully subscribed member of Gen Mugisha Muntu’s Alliance for National Transformation (ANT).

Wadri, who was appointed by Bobi Wine as the team leader for People Power coordinators in West Nile, claims that his royalty lies with Mugisha Muntu’s ANT.

The legislator was speaking during an interview with NBS TV on Tuesday when he made the pronunciation.

“It is true that Robert Kyagulanyi commonly known as Bobi Wine is my very good friend, I have very much in common with him and in terms of promoting democracy in this country. But as you know, people power is a pressure group and mot a registered party,” Wadri said.

Wadri was giving is a view on the upcoming consultation meetings by Bobi Wine, who has expressed his interest in leading the country as the president.

“If Bobi Wine wants to contest, it is clearly provided under the presidential elections ACT that such a candidate is given the mandate to traverse the country and consult as widely as possible before he makes a decision and that what Bobi Wine has been advocating for,” he said.

“But it is not only Bobi Wine, even my own political party t which I belong, the Alliance for National Transformation, we also have a coordinator who needs to traverse the country, so should UPC, DP, and Jeema,” he added.

Wadri claims that the legal provisions for such consultations are not being respected and have been ignored to the extent that the forces in government are disrupting consultation programs.

However, Wadri continued by saying Bobi Wine and his colleagues will not be able to use People Power in their campaigns unless when registered as a party.

“I believe Bobi Wine wants to stand as an independent because I don’t think that People Power is a registered party. There will be no way on forms of electoral commission where somebody will come and say I am a people power candidate, that will not be there, so the best a person can do is offer himself as an independent,” he added.

Wadri stressed that factors put aside, the government should allow fairground for political participation.

In August 2018, Wadri backed by Bobi Wine emerged winner of the Arua Municipality parliament seat with 6,528 votes representing 38% of the vote.

Wadri was then appointed by Bobi Wine to lead a team of people power coordinators in West Nile alongside James Acidri, Lee Oguzu, Habib Asega, and Avako Maneno.