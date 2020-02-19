The Gambian government has opened a consulate in Uganda in an attempt to strengthen diplomatic and trade relations between the two countries.

The honorary consul Lee Sung Ho on Monday met the minister of state for international affairs Henry Oryem Okello to present his credentials as the first honorary consul in Uganda before opening up the Consulate at Hotel Duomo in Bugolobi on Tuesday evening.

Minister, Okello Oryem applauded the West African country for moving a step further in strengthening the ties between the two countries.

“This will strengthen the diplomatic and trade relations between the two brotherly countries. I am happy with the number of Gambians in Uganda and I believe this new chapter will benefit both countries. We will support you in all possible ways,” Oryem said.

He noted that Uganda is an open economy for everyone who wants to come and invest, urging Gambians to use the new consulate for their benefit.

“Uganda is an open society to those who come provided you are coming here peacefully, pay taxes and employ Ugandans. We don’t want you to engage in any mischiefs. I thank your government for accepting to put here a consulate.”

The first honorary consul, Lee Sung Ho said he would use it to lure Gambians to invest in Uganda but also see that Ugandans can do the same in the West African country.

“Uganda and Gambia are great partners working for mutual interests. We thank both presidents for the continued relations between the two countries,” Lee said.

The function was attended by a number of diplomats including Japanese, Korean, the South Sudan ambassadors and the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Uganda.

About Gambia

Gambia is a small country in West Africa, bounded by Senegal, with a narrow Atlantic coastline.

The country with an area of 10,689 square kilometers (4,127 sq mi) has a population of 2.1 million according to the 2017 census but also enjoys abundant wildlife in its Kiang West National Park and Bao Bolong Wetland Reserve including monkeys, leopards, hippos, hyenas and rare birds.

The capital, Banjul, and nearby Serrekunda offer access to beaches whereas Adama Barrow is the third president since the country gained independence in 1965.

The West African country’s economy is dominated by farming, fishing, and tourism.