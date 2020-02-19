Kyadondo East Member of Parliament (MP) and singer Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine has advised fellows artistes against siding with President Museveni in the run up to the 2021 general elections.

Kyagulanyi said that President Museveni is only using these artistes to play politics and will dump them after the elections .

Kyagulanyi made these remarks while meeting a section of artistes under their newly formed umbrella called “Bobi for 2021” who paid him a courtesy visit at his home in Magere yesterday.

“Take my advice to all our fellow artistes and show them that we are their real family. Museveni is only using them and it is us that see them as family because in my eyes you’re all like those decorated generals and the only difference is that you’re more law abiding than them. Let’s send a message that unites Ugandans,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi re-echoed that ‘People Power’ Movement is neither violent nor tribalistic.

“We just love our country and we are using peaceful means to change our country and we are going to do it,” he said.

Kyagulanyi told the artistes that President Museveni is not the alpha and omega and they have no reason of fearing him.

He advised them to rather use that fear to respect the people who according to Kyagulanyi, are much stronger that the president.

“Museveni is not God. He fears a lot and there is no one who is as fearful as he is,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi advised artistes to be truthful because he would not want to see them one day saying they have crossed to President Museveni’s political camp.

“When you live the life of people, you live forever. Museveni might give you a billion shillings and you fail to find where to eat it from,” he said.

ON HIS SILENCE

Ever since Kyagulanyi went head on with the Police over his foiled presidential consultations, he has been silent and some were wondering what had befallen him.

“it is not about me, it is about the problems that are all over that are glaring that we must solve,” he said.

Kyagulanyi said that it was important to go silent and strategize for the next political counter attack.

He said that his recent music tours are not just part of his passion for music but he also uses his time on the stage to preach the gospel of change.