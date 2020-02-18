Vipers SC vs KCCA FC

St. Mary’s stadium at 4pm

It will be a clash of the titans on Tuesday evening as table leaders, Vipers Sports Club host defending champions, KCCA FC in what could turn out to be a title decider for the season.

Going into the game, the Kitende based side is five points ahead of second-placed Kasasiro boys and a win for the hosts will see them move eight points clear, whereas a win for the Lugogo based side will see them reduce the gap at the top to only two.

A win against KCCA FC will see Fred Kajoba stamp his presence at Kitende but will also see his team get revenge against the Kasasiro boys that beat Vipers in the first round.

What the coaches say

Vipers coach, Fred Kajoba says the game comes at the right time as the team seeks to take the league bragging rights off KCCA FC and says the boys are ready for the task ahead.

“We respect them but my target is winning the league title,”Kajoba said.

However, Mike Mutebi played down the ‘title decider ‘saying it is a normal game as many have been.

“It’s like any other game. There is nothing special about it. There are still so many games that will give the league twists and turns although this one of them but I don’t think it’s the decider,” Mutebi said.

He insisted the Kasasiro boys have the capacity to win the game at Kitende despite respecting the hosts.

Team news

Old boy, Milton Karisa, who has just returned from Morocco is expected to feature in the game after being cleared but also Fahad Bayo who has returned from suspension.

Halid Lwaliwa, Siraje Ssentamu, and Karim Watambala have returned from injuries and might play a part in Tuesday’s game at Kitende.

For the Lugogo based side, injuries are still an issue but they have been boosted by the return to full fitness of midfielder Muzamiru Mutyaba whereas Julius Poloto, Samuel Kato and Sadat Anaku will face late fitness tests to determine their participation in the game.

The game, however, comes a little early for John Revita who stepped up his recovery and is now able to run.

Nigerian striker John Odumegwu and Steven Sserwadda could also travel to Kitende but Sam Ssenyonjo, Jackson Nunda and Hassan Jurua will not feature anywhere in the game.