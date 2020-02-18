Singer Chris Evans Kaweesa has given Rema Namakula a five day ultimatum to apologize for embarrassing him on stage as the two performed at Africana Hotel on Valentines Day.

Namakula tried to pull Evans off stage and refused to sing her part in their collabo titled ‘Linda’ when the latter mentioned her former lover Eddy Kenzo’s name.

The two were performing at Namakula’s Valentines Day concert that was held at Hotel Africana on February 14, 2020.

In an interview with local press, Evans said that Namakula should now apologize to him in not later than five days for what he termed as an embarrassment.

Evans also revealed that the song ‘Linda’ was a special dedication to Eddy Kenzo.

“When performing at concerts, we usually joke around to entertain our fans and that’s why Rema also joked about how I was clobbered by thugs. It excites fans. The energy she used was uncalled for. Moreover on stage,” Evans said.

“She should have let it pass unnoticed. She embarrassed me. I ask her to apologize to me in not more than 5 days. It was very uncalled for,” Evans said.

Evans said that he was even scared to perform his second song thinking that Rema was going to call security to drag him away.

The incident was welcomed with mixed reactions on social media with some section of fans supporting Namakula while others have castigated Evans for bringing up Kenzo’s name.

