Popular musician Rema Nammakula has apologised to her husband Hamuzza after she ordered him to lay the bed over the weekend.

In a fit of anger a day after Valentines Day, Rema told Hamuzza that from today onwards, she will act as the man in the home while Hamuzza will be the woman.

This means that like any other man, she will issue instructions which will have to be obeyed.

One of the first instructions she issued was for Hamuzza to lay the marital bed, change the bed sheets and do other duties as assigned by Rema.

At first Hamuzza was comfortable with the roles but later he became uneasy when one of his friends noticed that he was behaving like he was the wife in the relationship.

“I realised that he was the woman in the home yet as a man, he has to assert his authority,” the friend told The Rogue.

To make matters worse, Hamuzza had to carry out these roles while juggling his work as a medical assistant at a health facility not far away from home.

This meant that before he could go to work, he had to make sure that he had completed the assignments.

One time, Rema stopped him from going to work until he had finished mopping the bathroom.

This angered Hamuzza but he kept his cool and bottled his anger.

Another time Rema told him to shower the children while he was talking on the phone with one of his supervisors.

We have been told that he snapped and warned her to give him some respect.

At this point, Rema realised that she had perhaps gone too far and asked Hamuzza to forgive him.

By press time, Hamuzza, was still thinking about whether to forgive Rema or not.

The Rogue is a satirical column that runs every TUESDAY on The Nile Post.

