Speaker Rebecca Kadaga has on Tuesday handed over shillings 114 million to young performers from Ghetto Kids.

This was in fulfillment of a pledge that Members of Parliament (MPs) made in December to raise shs 100 million for the Ghetto Kids in order to pay off a balance on a house that they had purchased to double as their residence and training center.

While attending Parliament’s end of year party, Kadaga requested the MPs to raise at least shs 250,000 each to ensure that the kids don’t lose their home.

According to the Jane Kibirige who is the clerk to Parliament, MPs were able to raise shs 114,250,000 and the total was wholesomely presented to the Ghetto Kids to cater for their debt and welfare.

“Shillings 100 million will go towards clearing the landlord while 14 million will cater for the Ghetto Kids’ welfare,” Kibirige said.

The cheque was presented to the Ghetto Kids in the presence of their manager and landlord Manisul Sekatawa.

Patricia Nabakooza, who spoke on behalf of the Ghetto Kids, said that the group will continue to represent Uganda on the global scale.