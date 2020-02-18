Cash Chat, a digital and social network mobile application developed by Bold Cashers Limited, a Ugandan technology company, has appointed NBS Television presenter Annet Nambooze also known as Anatalia Ozzy of the Uncut Kalakata show as their brand ambassador.

Anatalia, who inked the deal last week, will use her image and influence to encourage people especially the young people who look up to her to download and use the financial technology.

She will also carry out awareness and marketing campaigns, appear on the app’s promotional materials and interact with the public as a representative of the mobile app. She will be central in positioning the app in the market.

Asher Namanya, the chief executive officer of Bold Cashers, the Ugandan company that developed Cash Chat mobile App said the TV personality joining their team is a statement to cement their willingness to work with young, innovative and progressive people.

“We are in this market to make life convenient by introducing innovations that impact the lives of Ugandans. Working with young people like Anatalia fits well in our agenda of creating jobs for the youth by offering them mobile-based financial solutions” Namanya said in a statement.

Cash Chat, a social media and financial technology mobile app helps users to chat with friends, family and workmates. It also helps users to globally transfer and receive money, pay for utility bills, buy airtime and other financial services.

That is not all, Cash Chat also uses its status options as an advertising platform for individuals, companies and organizations. Through the advertising option, users can become advertising agents and earn a commission.

This way, you get paid for using the mobile app which available and can be downloaded on Android devices from Play Store.

“We are creating employment for youths who are always online. Imagine getting paid for using social media. The more people see the advert on your status, the more money users will be getting,” Namanya explained.

Anatalia joins comedian Kenneth Kimuli commonly as Pablo as ambassador of the fastest growing fintech mobile app in Uganda, East Africa and the world. Over 500, 000 users are transacting and doing business on the mobile app in Uganda.

The Cash Chat mobile app, the first if its kind in Uganda, is powered by PesaMoni, a global payment gateway. Over 400, 000 global users have signed up on the mobile app.

Namanya explains that with a vision and mission to connect the world through financial technology, the focus now is that mobile phone and social media users must do more than chatting but also have access to different financial liberating services like savings and earning through targeted advertising.

“We want to make communication and money transfers easy and affordable as compared to prevailing financial solutions mainly provided by commercial banks and telecoms.

The Cash Chat mobile app gives you that advantage to access all services in one stopover without moving away from where you are as social media users and consumers. It gives you a privilege to access different services and still remain in the Chat,’’ Namanya noted.