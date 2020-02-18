The NRM parliamentary caucus yesterday endorsed the lower secondary school curriculum which has become a point of contention between the executive and the legislature.

The endorsement happened at State House Entebbe where President Museveni nudged the MPs to approve the curriculum which government says will create a balance between theoretical and practical subjects.

The meeting came just hours before the minister for Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, is expected to appear before Parliament to explain why cabinet had ignored parliament’s resolution staying the implementation.

Janet Museveni’s appearance before the House today is therefore expected to be a formality as NRM MPs who form the bulk of the legislators, have already taken a stand to support the curriculum.

Before the MPs left for the meeting, there were mixed expectations about its outcome.

Some said it was timely as it would resolve the impasse between the executive and cabinet while others said it was a waste of time.

Opposition legislators meanwhile argued that the meeting was intended to force parliament’s hand on the matter and to weaken it.

Another matter that had been expected to be discussed was the fate of the Security minister Gen.Elly Tumwine, who is facing a censure motion over contempt of parliament.

This, according to sources, did not make it to the discussion table.