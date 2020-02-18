Actress Lupita Nyong’o has mourned the death of Nikita Pearl Waligwa, a 15-year-old Ugandan actor who co-starred in the 2016 Disney movie called ‘Queen of Katwe.’

Waligwa who starred as Gloria in Queen of Katwe succumbed to brain tumor on Saturday.

Nyong’o described her as a “sweet, warm, talented girl” who played her role in ‘Queen of Katwe’ with vibrancy.

“It is with great sadness that I post about the passing of Nikita Waligwa, the sweet, wamr, talented girl whom I worked with on the film, ‘Queen of Katwe’. She played Gloria with such brilliancy,” Nyongo said.

Waligwa in 2016 was diagnosed with a brain tumor and seemed to recover a year later. In 2019 however, another tumor was found and it was Mira Nair, the director of ‘Queen of Katwe’ who organized efforts to fund her treatment during filming of the movie according to BBC.

Nyong’o also played the role of Waligwa’s mother in the movie.

At the time of her death, Waligwa was a senior three student at Gayaza High School. The school also mourned her death in a tweet on Sunday.

“Fare thee well Nikita Pearl Waligwa. You were a darling to many and we have lost you to brain tumor at such a tender age,” the school said in a tweet.

In ‘Queen of Katwe’, Waligwa who played Gloria was a close friend to the main character called Phiona Mutesi (Madina Nalwanga) and taught her how to play chess. The film told the real-life story of Mutesi who is one of Uganda’s most successful chess players.

Waligwa was laid to rest on Monday at her fathers home in Kyengera.