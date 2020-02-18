Peter Munya, Kenya’s minister for agriculture has said that locusts that invaded Uganda’s neighboring country will not threaten their food security because they will soon die of old age.

Munya was speaking at Gakurune Primary School in Meru after visiting areas that were invaded by the locusts.

According to Munya, the locusts that are yellow in color will be killed by cold weather and age.

“Don’t be worried. They are going to die. They are yellow in color. It means they are old locusts. They cannot harm crops. Their main concern now is looking for a place to lay their eggs,” Munya was quoted by Kenya’s Standard.

Munya’s words are not different from his Ugandan Counterpart Bright Rwamirama who last week told parliament that the locust invasion required no panic.

Rwamirama said the locusts that invaded the country are too old and not destructive.

Meanwhile, the locusts have now spread to Otuke District after crossing through Karamoja on Sunday.

According to residents, the locusts have been spotted at the border of Napak and Otuke and by yesterday, over 500 LDU personnel had been sent to the district to start spraying.