The Electoral Commission (EC) as cleared People Power founder Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine to go ahead with his planned consultation meetings as soon as the Uganda Police gives the green light.

The announcement was made by the EC chairperson, Simon Byabakama in a press briefing to journalists on Tuesday morning.

Bobi Wine is among 20 other presidential hopefuls who have been cleared for the consultation exercise.

Among those cleared include; Former presidential aspirant Elton Joseph Mbairizi, Apostle Ben Israel Sseninde, Timothy Mugerwa, Bob Paul Akileng, Steven Kaweesa, and Ambrose Kyomukama.

Also cleared are: Joseph Mwambazi, John Herbert Nkangabwa, Fred Mwesigye, Tunawooza Makoma, Charles Mutaasa Kafeero, and Dr. Moses Amin.

“Many people are still coming in, even right now some are waiting in my office to give us their documents so that they are cleared, so you see, that shows you that many are still joining the list,” Byabakama said of the huge number of aspirants.

Bobi Wine early this month noted that he will resume his nation-wide consultation meetings following agreement with the Police and EC.

“We know that the EC is the institution responsible for overseeing and organizing elections. We had planned to see them but they also invited us to have a conversation. We decided that we are going to reschedule the program for our consultations. We shall write to the Electoral Commission and also write to the police,” he said.

Meanwhile, the EC has also commenced the display of voters’ registers.

“In preparation for the 2020-2021 General Elections, and in accordance with Section 25 of the Electoral Commission Act (Cap 140), the Electoral Commission has appointed 19th February – 10th March 2020 as the period for the Display of the National Voters’ Register.”

“The display of the Voters’ Register shall begin at 8:00 am and end at 6:00 pm on each of the appointed dates including weekends, at all polling stations throughout Uganda. The Commission has further appointed 19th – 28th February 2020 as the period for display of the Voters’ Registers for the following Special Interest Groups (SIGs) at the village level: the Youths, Persons with Disability (PWD) and Older Persons.”