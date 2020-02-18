Uganda will have to play against rivals Rwanda in this year’s CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN), a tournament for only locally-based players to be hosted by Cameroon from April 4 to 24.

According to draws held on Monday evening, Uganda was drawn in Group C together with Rwanda, Morocco and Togo

Uganda has failed to go past the group stages during the four times they have played in the tournament that started in 2007 but will this time try to aim higher than that during this year’s edition in Cameroon.

The East African nation’s quest to perform better than ever will, however, have to encounter a big threat from Morocco who will come into the tournament as the defending champions, after winning it in 2018.

The draws on Monday also saw hosts, Cameroon pitted against Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso and Mali in Group A with the opening game to be played between the hosts and Zimbabwe.

This is the 6th edition of the biennial CAF tournament exclusively for players from the respective national championships.

CHAN 2020 draws

Group A

Cameroon

Zimbabwe

Burkina Faso

Mali

Group B

Libya

Democratic Republic of Congo

Congo

Niger

Group C

Uganda

Morocco

Rwanda

Togo

Group D

Zambia

Guinea

Namibia

Tanzania