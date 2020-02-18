The Rt. Bishop John Baptist Kaggwa, Bishop Emeritus of Masaka Diocese, has expressed dismay over the continued violation of the multiparty dispensation which the constitution provides for.

Bishop Kaggwa, who was the main celebrant during the 141 anniversary of catholic evangelism organized under the theme: “Blessed are peacemakers for they will be called children of God “(mat.5:9) held at Kigungu fishing site in Entebbe.

The landing site is where the white fathers or first catholic missionaries who include father Simeon Lourdel Pere (Mapeera) and Brother Amans Delmas (Amansi) arrived in Uganda by boat on February 17, 1879.

Bishop Kaggwa noted that it’s very absurd that some political parties are unfairly despite the provisions in the Constitution that provide for multiparty political dispensation.

Bishop Kaggwa also noted that the ruling party is in disarray after the party chairperson called for a caucus meeting today to iron out conflicts within the party ahead of the party primaries and 2021 polls. On this note, he urged catholic believers to pray for Brother Amans and Mapeera to pray for the country to get peace and stability.

Bishop Kaggwa further expressed concern on the worrying poverty, rampant diseases, environmental degradation and the high level of criminality eating the country.

Vincent De Paul Kayanja, the Entebbe Municipality mayor and one of the pilgrims, appealed to Ugandans to respect the rights of others and their dignity.

Other key pilgrims include Charles Kiberu Kisiriza (Busiro County Chief), Richard Sekyondwa (Entebbe Municipality Deputy mayor) and Fred Nyanzi, the elder brother of Robert Kyagulanyi.