The management of Megha Industries/Group of companies took the meaning of Valentine’s Day to another level by donating one million shillings to the Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre in demonstration of their love for wildlife.

While handing over a dummy cheque worth Shs 1 milion, Sabra Najib, who represented Megha group of companies, noted that as Megha Industries, they are honored to give back to wild animals especially on the special day of St. Valentine’s Day.

“We (Megha Industries) love animals and that’s the reason we have contributed Shs 1million. We are also honored to give back to animals. Personally, I love monkeys and really love to conserve them,” Sabra noted.

On the other hand, Deborah Ayebare, the assistant onsite education officer in charge of conservation programmes at Uganda Wildlife Education Center (UWEC), hailed management of Megha group of companies for the generosity by contributing towards wild animals. She added that UWEC strives to conserve nature for the country and appreciate any helping hand in this.

She encouraged companies and individuals to emulate Megha group of companies by giving back toward animal conservation.