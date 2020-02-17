Busiro County South Member of Parliament (MP) Peter Sematimba has said that he is only in Uganda for business but his village is in Los Angeles in California, United States of America.

Sematimba, who is currently in his senior six vacation having sat for the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) last year, said that he is currently vacationing and had gone back to “his village” before returning to Kampala.

Sematimba made this remarks while appearing on NBS UNCUT.

He said: “I’m vacationing very well. I spent some time in China, Los Angeles and Dubai. My village is Los Angeles and I am in Uganda for business. This is where I make my money from but in the holidays, I go back to my village.”

Sematimba said that he also takes a bus to his village, although in his case, it is an airbus.

Sematimba told NBS UNCUT that he went back to school because of the politicians who take advantage of his USA papers and sue him, which makes the entire process costly.

“When I win them like in the last elections, they use my papers as an excuse to take me to court. I won the case but it cost me Shs 350 million so I decided to go back and get them the papers that they understand,” Sematimba said.

Sematimba said that he offered Divinity, Art and Literature plus the compulsory General Paper and Information and Communication Technology (ICT).