Makindye West MP, Allan Ssewanyana, has revealed that his life is in danger after finding a written notice near his gate placing him among the most wanted people.

In an interview with Nile Post on Saturday at his home in Makindye, Ssewanyana said that he was shocked when one of his bodyguards gave him news about the threatening notices flying around his constituency.

“On Saturday, one of my assistants at home who was heading to the shop found these notices in front of my gate,”he said.

Other MPs who have reportedly received these notices are; Moses Kasibante, Francis Zaake, Egunyu Nantume, Robert Kyagulanyi, Theodore Ssekikubo, Medard Lubega Sseggona, Betty Nambooze among others.

It is suspected that the notices could be related to the MPs’ ongoing effort to have the minister of Security, Gen Elly Tumwine censured.

“These papers which were spread around my constituency indicate that I am among those people who are wanted most. I don’t know for which reasons but I don’t think it’s for good reasons,” he said.

Ssewanyana said this was not his first time to receive this kind of threats but it is becoming to much hence the public should be aware.

“I am going to parliament to inform the house about this incident, Hon members who are on this list have called me that even in there areas they have received similar threats like Hon Kasibante Moses,”he said.

Ssewanyana said he will not report the matter to police because it is not proactive.

“I don’t need to report to police because we no longer trust them. That’s is a bitter fact,” he said.

The deputy police spokesperson Kampala Metropolitan area, Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the incident noting that the force has started investigations into the matter.