Thousands of mourners made their way to Masha Sub County in Isingiro District on Sunday to bid farewell to the gallant soldier of the Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF), the late Maj. Gen (Rtd) Benon Biraaro

Notably among the mourners was the family of the late, opposition strongman Dr Kizza Besigye who is also a former bushwar comrade to the deceased and Minister for Security Gen. Elly Tumwine who represented President Museveni.

The mourners echoed the late Biraaro’s desire for humanity and a peaceful country that led to his presidential bid in the 2016 elections where he lost to incumbent President Museveni.

In his speech that was read by Security Minister Tumwine, Museveni described Biraaro as a peace loving man and hailed the late for being a strong pillar of the NRA struggle.

“Biraaro preached friendship in the whole country. He fostered peace, unity and he will forever be remembered as a fiercely principled man whose words matched his actions,” Museveni said.

Biraaro’s wife, Joy Biraaro was saddened by the treatment her husband received when he joined politics.

“When he joined politics it marked the end of all the good he did for the government and this country,” Joy Biraaro said.

The late Biraaro was seen off with a 13 gun salute.