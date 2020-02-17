The minister of Education and Sports Janet Kataha Museveni, said last week that she would gladly appear before parliament to respond to legislators’ queries regarding the new O’level curriculum.

She made the revelation while officiating the closure of the senior five selection exercise at UMA show grounds in Kampala.

On February 13, members of parliament expressed their disappointment over the cabinet’s decision to roll out the new curriculum despite parliament’s resolution to have its implementation halted.

The speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga, in a terse communication, summoned Janet Museveni to explain why cabinet had ignored parliament’s resolution.

Janet told headteachers during the S5 selection exercise that she is more than ready to address the legislators regarding he new curriculum.

“There is a misunderstanding between us and parliament and we want to streamline that so that we can move at par,” she said.

She however warned the legislators that the roll out of the new lower secondary school curriculum will go on as an planned without interruptions.

“We will continue to do what we are doing as the ministry of Education and we will try also to get the members of parliament, our partners in leadership, to understand the importance of the new curriculum, “she noted.

President Museveni is expected to address NRM MPs regarding the new curriculum today at State House Entebbe.

The new lower secondary school curriculum is expected to begin with senior one students who will report to school starting today, February 17, 2020.

It is aimed at creating a balance between theoretical and practical subjects undertaken by secondary school students.

A number of subjects have been merged while others have been done away with.