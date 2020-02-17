The High Court in Kampala has sentenced three people including Brian Bagyenda, the son to Col.Kaka Bagyenda , the Internal Security Organisation chief to 30 years imprisonment after being found guilty of murder.

Bagyenda was sentenced after being convicted alongside his accomplices Innocent Bainomugisha, a-24year-old cleaner, and Vincent Rwahwire, a 28-year-old casual worker of the murder of his girlfriend, Enid Twijukye, a second-year student at Ndejje University.

The conviction and sentence came after trial judge Moses Kazibwe Kawumi dismissed Bagyenda’s defence of insanity as a lie cooked up after the incident to escape punishment saying his conduct before and after the commission of the murder shows that he was a man in control of his senses .

The judge also outlined Bagyenda’s actions that show he committed the murder with malice aforethought saying that he sent away his maid to Kalerwe for shopping, before calling the deceased to his residence in Luzira and flipping through his phone to call his two accomplices before turning up the volume of his TV set.

The judge added that Bagyenda then checked into hotels using fictitious names after dumping the deceased’s body in Namanve forest, all meant to cover his footmarks.

The judge ruled that Bagyenda premeditated the murder, before calling his two accomplices to tie Twijukye on the bed and suffocate her using pillows.

Sentence

However, despite being asked to hand the three convicts the maximum sentence of death for bringing to an end the life of an innocent and promising girl, the judge sentenced each of the three people to 30 years imprisonment after deducting the years spent on remand.

Bagyenda was arrested in 2016 together with his accomplices after the murder of his former girlfriend Enid Twijukye .

After committal to High Court for trial, Bagyenda expressed interest in plea bargaining, an initiative that allows an accused person to plead guilty to an offense and negotiate for a more lenient offense.

The process prior to his plea didn’t yield agreement and the full trial went ahead.