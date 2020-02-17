As more people continue to suffer from various cancer diseases caused by virus infections, a medical expert at the Uganda Cancer Institute –Fred Hutch Collaboration, has revealed that HIV increases risks of developing cancer by 3,000 times among HIV patients.

Dr. Warren Philips says six out of 10 top cancers are caused by infections adding that these cancer infections can be treated through immune therapy by using ones immune system to treat cancer, vaccination against cancer and screening.

Dr. Warren Philips, a medical Director at Uganda Cancer Institute –Fred Hutch Collaboration, made the remarks in Entebbe while addressing scientists and researchers, who had convened at the Uganda Virus Research Institute in Entebbe. Dr. Warren asserts that there is no any cancer that HIV causes directly but instead increases the risks of developing cancer.

“HIV is more a bystander it helps other cancers or viruses to increase likelihood of developing cancer,” said Warren.

Prof. Alison Elliot, the Director of Makerere University/Uganda Virus Research Institute, Center of Excellence for infection and immunity Research and Training, said as researchers and scientists have enjoyed a cool collaboration with other health partners but decried lack of enough funding to facilitate researchers and scientists to carry out future research on emerging diseases.

On the other hand, Dr. John Kitayimbwa, the Vice Chancellor in charge of academic affairs at Uganda Christian University, called on the government of Uganda to avail research funds to researchers and to value research as source of information to address national health challenges.