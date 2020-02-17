For the last couple of weeks, fire, whose origin remains mysterious has destroyed a number of Atiak Sugarcane plantations in Amuru District.

More than 600 acres of sugarcane estimated at Shs 3 billion, have been destroyed.

Atiak Sugar Factory is owned by Horyal Investment Holdings Company Ltd which belongs to businesswoman Amina Hersi.

Dan Kidega the Atiak Sugar Factory Board Chairperson, said they will investigate the source of the mysterious fires.

“On behalf of Atiak board of directors, we regret and condemn these incidences. We are going to work with police and other security agencies to investigate this matter. Our people on the ground have arrested some herdsmen who are marauding in the area trying to burn the grass to get fresh pasture for their animals,” he said.

Kidega said the local people cannot be behind the act because they have benefited from the project.

“In fact, this is a big loss to the people of Acholi because the sugarcane belongs to them. But most importantly, we would like to ask questions to NAADs and the leadership of the corporate society why the sugarcane belonging to out growers has not yet been insured because this is a loss of over Shs3bn to the people and government of Uganda,” Kidega said.

Anthony Akol, the Kilak North MP said the fires could be as a result of business saboteurs.

“We are not going to be frustrated by any other person who thinks that the factory should not start. We are going to ensure that the factory starts this April and I am happy about the progress. Whereas they are people here who want to stifle investment in Northern Uganda, majority of them especially local communities have embraced investors and they are ready to work with them,” he said.