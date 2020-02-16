National Rally Championship new entrant cum rookie, Rajiv Ruparelia together with Enock Olinga in their Volkswagen Polo Proto took over matters on day one of the Mbarara Rally which is also the season opener on Saturday.

The duo that has joined the NRC after upgrading from National Autocross Championship showed their early intent of winning the championship after posting the fastest time on Saturday.

Raji posted 13 seconds ahead after posting 13 minutes, 17 seconds and 74 microseconds against Ponsiano Lwakataka’s 13:31.04 in the second position by the end of the first day.

Mbarara rally day one results

1.Rajiv Rupariela / Enoch Olinga 13:17.74

2.Ponsiano Lwakataka / Paul Musaazi 13:31.04

3.Duncan Mubiru / Musa Nsubuga 13:55.86

4.Ronald Sebuguzi / Anthony Mugamba 13:56.24

5.Omar Mayanja / Hussein Mukuye 14:23.84

6.Fred Busuulwa/Joseph Bongole 15:26.29

7.Dr.Asharaf Ahmed/ Yusuf Shameer 15:39:60

8.Samuel Watendwa/ Steven Bunya 16:32.37

9.Richard Katehangwa/Immaculate Najjuma 16:50.96

10.Godfrey Lubega/ Bashir Mbogo 17:06.69