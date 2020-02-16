President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has summoned a crisis caucus meeting in statehouse Entebbe tomorrow and top on agenda according to inside sources include amending the souring relations between parliament and Security Minister General Elly Tumwine who is facing censure motion over contempt of parliament.

Last week, the human rights committee of parliament tabled a report of allegations of the existence of safe houses around Kampala responsible for the torture of suspects, and among their recommendations included bringing to book security minister Gen. Elly Tumwine for blocking the investigations around the matter.

Now, information reaching our desk has disclosed that President Museveni is not taking chances of the majority legislators in the house and through the government chief whip Ruth Nankabirwa, he has summoned a caucus meeting to mend the soaring relations to save General Elly Tumwine.

However, some of the legislators behind the censure motion led by Theodore Ssekikubo have vowed that regardless of the intervention of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, they are optimistic that they will not succumb to pressure.

“It will be a big mistake for President Museveni to try to cling to Gen Tumwine and it will set a very bad precedent. It is totally unfair for the caucus to salvage him because no one sent him to be in contempt of parliament, he is seeking sympathy from caucus,” Sskikubo said.

Kumi Municipality MP, Aogon Silas vowed that Monday’s caucus at Entebbe will be ‘fire’

“I tell you Monday’s caucus in Entebbe will be on fire because I have been in the canteen with MPs and the way they talk, I doubt if they will excuse him, let’s wait and see what will come out”.

Manjiya County legislator John Baptist Nambeshe called upon the caucus to sit on the right side of the matter.

“We have done our part and I implore all the NRM members to stand on their feet and carry on the sword as was exhibited on the floor of parliament.”

Lydia Wanyoota an NRM CEC member and chairperson of NRM women’s league believes that the Monday party caucus will unite the two arms of government to save Elly Tumwine, one of the longest-serving Bush heroes.

“it’s true the caucus will be sitting on Monday but I doubt if the issue of Gen Elly Tumwine will be on the agenda. I know we still love him and we shall unite him with members of parliament who feel that he has overstepped on their toes.”

It is also confirmed that the introduction of the lower secondary school new curriculum which has separated the two arms of government after Speaker Rebecca Kadaga summoned minister for higher education will be top on agenda.