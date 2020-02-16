It was defenders in the driving seat on Saturday afternoon as 13 times champions; KCCA FC cruised to the round of 16 in the Stanbic Uganda Cup after defeating minnows, Bukedea Town Council from the Eastern part of the country.

In the first stanza, the visitors at the StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo proved a hard nut to crack as they threatened to unseat the Kasasior boys and ensured the game ended square at half time.

However, only three minutes during the second stanza defined the outcome of the game as the home side scored twice to overcome the resilient Bukedea Town Council.

In the 63rd minute, defender Peter Magambo “Machete” found the opener when he rose high above the ground to head the ball from a Mustafa Kiiza corner kick to send fans into frenzy.

However, things were not yet done when another defender, Filbert Obenchan fired a powerful shot outside the box to go past the visitors’ goalkeeper for the second goal of the day that ensured the Kasasiro boys went past Bukedea who had proved a stone in their shoes and progressed to the round of 16.

The Kasasiro boys now join the likes of URA FC and Mbarara City among others in the round of 16 of the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

Uganda Cup Saturday results

KCCA 2 Bukedea

Kitara FC 2-1 Luwero United FC

Light SSS FC 3-1 Bugamba FC