Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces on Friday carried out a demolition exercise of unwanted ammunition at Karama Demolition Ground in Mubende district.

The exercise was aimed at demolishing the unwanted explosives and weapons, those that were used and did not explode as well as the old ones.

Brig. Solomon Amanya, the chief responsible for military equipment who represented the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) thanked the US Embassy for the close working relations with Uganda and UPDF in particular.

He applauded the army for taking a stride in ensuring safety in the country by demolishing the explosives because they are a danger to human life.

“These explosives have been gathered since 2018 from different parts of the country with the aim of demolishing them in order to create public safety which is our mandate to Ugandans,” Brig. Amanya said.

Lt Gen Badreldin Elamin Abdelgadir, the executive Secretary Regional Centre on Small Arms (RESCA) applauded the Ugandan government for always ensuring safety of citizens by putting away the ammunition which may be a risk to their lives.

He noted that by destroying the ammunition, the UPDF demonstrated that the safety of citizens is always put at the forefront.

Col Richard Wakayinja, the field Engineering Regiment officer and deputy Commandant Engineer’s Brigade who led the demolition exercise thanked the training school for exhibiting exceptional skills in demolishing the weapons.

“These explosives can explode themselves if they are expired so it was necessary to demolish them,” remarked Col Wakayinja.

Almost a ton of explosives was demolished which included, propelled grenades, Airforce missiles, mortars of destruction, grenades and loose ammunition.

The function was also attended by the RDC Mubende Mary Baguma Nyakwera, the commandant of Armoured Warfare Training school (AWTS) Brig Deus Sande, SSP Florence Kiraba of National Focal Point on Small Arms and other key personnel.

Most of the destroyed ammunition had been purchased by past governments and as such, they have been in storage for a long time.

The demolition exercise of the expired stock helps to avoid the risk of such old corrosive volatile items exploding while in storage, causing harm and deaths like it has happened in some countries.

In 2014, the army destroyed 200 tonnes of redundant and unexploded weapons in Karama, Kabamba Military Barracks and among them were several aircraft bombs that weighed more than 250 kilograms each.