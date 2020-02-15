Uganda’s favourite comedian Patrick Idringi Salvado showed that the perfect Valentine’s Day gift might not be flowers after all, more like an endless supply of rib-cracking jokes.

The ‘Man from Ombokolo’ had plenty to celebrate as he marked a decade in the comedy industry, and there to celebrate with him at the Kololo Independence Grounds was a mammoth crowd who got every penny’s worth at the Africa Laughs show last night.

Digging into tales of family, marriage, politics and memorable social interactions, Salvado was in his finest element, reminding all that he is king when it comes to integrating socially-aware comedy into his act. He certainly lived up to the hype on a day that turned out to be a triple celebration; he marked a decade of comedy, his 35th birthday and the fifth edition of his Africa Laughs show.

On a cool Friday evening, the stage was perfectly set for the Singleton-sponsored event. Some of the biggest names on the continent—Kenny Blaq, Eric Omondi, Eddie Kadi, and Alfred Kaingo—were the icing on the cake as our own crème de la crème such as Daniel Omara, Prince Emma, Ronnie Mc Vex, Agnes Akite and Madrat & Chiko took turns to send revellers literally rolling on the floor.

The highlight of the night, however, was the launch of Singleton 18 and Salvado’s 45-minute show. The engineer-turned-comedian infused a sense of endearing jokes as he merged his visit to State House and meeting with the President into a rib-cracking buffet largely enjoyed by the fans despite their different shades of political opinion.

To add to the enchanting Valentine’s Day feel, Tanzania’s Konde boy Harmonize , Levixone , Eddy Kenzo and Bebe Cool entertained the revellers with love ballads that had everyone on their feet.

This had been a triple-treat worth their time.

First held in 2013, Africa Laughs continues to be Uganda’s most sought-after comedy fest. The 2020 edition was the fifth in all, and third Salvado has held in partnership with The Singleton.