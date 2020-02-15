Makerere University has joined the public health efforts in the fight to prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus to Uganda, Nile Post has learnt.

The country’s premier university through its Infectious Diseases Institute (IDI) has gathered support from United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Resolve to Save Lives, an international non-governmental organization to strengthen surveillance for the coronavirus.

According to a statement from Makerere that has been accessed by Nile Post, the university said that it has capabilities to conduct clinical research for vaccines and therapeutics prior to or during outbreaks.

“IDI is supporting implementation of national preparedness plans for the 2019nCoV including adaptation of international guidelines to local context,” the statement reads in part.

It adds, “Although there is no approved treatment or vaccine for the 2019nCoV, Makerere University, through IDI and its partners has capabilities to conduct clinical research for vaccines and therapeutics prior to or during outbreaks. Makerere remains committed to strengthening health systems and contributing towards containment of emerging infectious diseases.”

The coronavirus that started in Hubei province of China had by Friday, February 14, 2020 morning killed 1,486 people with 65,213 confirmed cases in China and other 24 countries.

The World Health Organization (WHO), declared the virus a global health emergency on January 30, 2020 and therefore expecting countries all over the world to take precautionary measures to protect their citizens against the virus.

Uganda has since tightened its boarder points with screening travellers who enter the country from various destinations according to the Ministry of Health.