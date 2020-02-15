Seasoned lawyer, Centenary Bank Executive Director, Uganda Revenue Authority and Daily Monitor Board Chairman Dr. Simon Kagugube, has died.

Kagugube died this afternoon at Nakasero Hospital where he has been on life support for ‘some days’, a member close to the deceased said.

Daily Monitor has also confirmed its board chairman’s death on the company website.

Another message from Namilywango Junior School where the deceased is an alumnus confirms Kagugube’s death.

“Old Boy Dr. Simon Kagugube has passed away. May his soul rest in peace.”

URA in their tribute to Kagugube labeled him an “exceptional gentleman and visionary leader of our country’

“With great sadness, we have received news of the passing of our Board Chairman, Dr. Simon Kagugube. On behalf of the Board Members, Management and Staff of Uganda Revenue Authority.We join the mourning of the loss of an exceptional gentleman and a visionary leader of our country.”

“We extend our sincere and deepest condolences to the family of Dr. Kagugube and to all Ugandans. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

By the time of is death Kagugube was the Executive Director Centenary Bank, Chairman Board of Directors URA, Chairman Board for Daily Monitor and the president of the East African School of Taxation.

He has been Executive Director Centenary Bank for 16 years, previously he worked with the prestigious PWC (PricewaterCoopers) as Director Tax and Legal for 2 years, commissioner VAT and Income Tax URA for 6 years.

Dr. Simon Kagugube studied from the Prestigious Yale Law School and graduated with Master of Laws (LL.M.), Doctorate in the Science of Law (JSD), Corporate Law and Taxation; Humanitarian and Refugee Law 1984 – 1989. Makerere University, Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.), (Honours), Corporate Law and Taxation; Civil and Criminal Law; Law of Banking and Negotiable Instruments.

1976 – 1979